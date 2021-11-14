MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $216.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001488 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005687 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00053746 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

