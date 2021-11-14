Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,205 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $338.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.