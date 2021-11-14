Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,385,634 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,385,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.39% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

