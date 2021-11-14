Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.67% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,032,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

