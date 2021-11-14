Millennium Management LLC Buys 444,750 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,750 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.60% of Workhorse Group worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

