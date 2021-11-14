Millennium Management LLC Buys 79,770 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Clovis Oncology worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 202.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 64.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 104.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 59.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 65.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $512.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.