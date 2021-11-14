Millennium Management LLC Buys 82,054 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,054 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Sleep Number worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. abrdn plc bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNBR opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

