Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 285,282 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,792,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of Canadian Solar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 81,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $67.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.