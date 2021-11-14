Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Beam Therapeutics worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

