Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of StoneCo worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 44.7% during the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,590 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $59,582,000. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 166.8% during the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,120,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,315 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,424,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,577,000 after purchasing an additional 682,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 545.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 596,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of STNE opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

