Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of McGrath RentCorp worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after purchasing an additional 863,149 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

