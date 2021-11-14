Millennium Management LLC Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 834.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,383 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Celsius worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

