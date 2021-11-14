Millennium Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 2,931.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 514.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 533.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

