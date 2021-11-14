Millennium Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 988.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,926 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.6% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

NYSE:FMX opened at $80.26 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.