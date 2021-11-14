Millennium Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

Shares of KNSL opened at $203.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

