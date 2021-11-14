Millennium Management LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,714 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.66% of GCM Grosvenor worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 292,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.96 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

