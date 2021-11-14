Millennium Management LLC Has $12.96 Million Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.79% of MacroGenics worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.