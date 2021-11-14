Millennium Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $244,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

