Millennium Management LLC Has $13.17 Million Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 148.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,992 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ACV Auctions worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,476,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.