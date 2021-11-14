Millennium Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,948 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Centennial Resource Development worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.