Millennium Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Aspen Aerogels worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,657 shares of company stock worth $6,195,344 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

ASPN opened at $59.27 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

