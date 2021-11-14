Millennium Management LLC Has $13.35 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 626,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 684,340 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of CommScope worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

