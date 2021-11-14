Millennium Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of West Fraser Timber worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

