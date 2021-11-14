Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Adient worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.