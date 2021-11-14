Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108,901 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Boise Cascade worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $8,655,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 104,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 101,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCC opened at $69.00 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

