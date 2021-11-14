Millennium Management LLC Invests $12.62 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Timken at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Timken stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

