Millennium Management LLC Invests $13.22 Million in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,323,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,817,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth $9,366,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,282,000.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

