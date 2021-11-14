Millennium Management LLC Purchases 274,013 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Schneider National worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

