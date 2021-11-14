Millennium Management LLC Purchases 279,669 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 317,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE OEC opened at $20.17 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

