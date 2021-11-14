Millennium Management LLC Purchases 36,865 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 217.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $200.62 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $181.20 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.27.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

