Millennium Management LLC Purchases 73,907 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 73,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Heartland Express worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

