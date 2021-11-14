Millennium Management LLC Purchases 94,330 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 84.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

OC opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

