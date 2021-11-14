Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $858,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTVIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.