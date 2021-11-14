Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $858,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTVIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

