Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Matson worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Matson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Matson by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,113 shares of company stock worth $3,647,283. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX opened at $94.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.