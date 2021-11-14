Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 225,404 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

