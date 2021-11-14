Millennium Management LLC Sells 128,495 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.34% of ALLETE worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 57,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

