Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,738,243 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

