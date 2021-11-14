Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,081,327 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,081,327 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

