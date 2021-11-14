Millennium Management LLC Takes $13.21 Million Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,333,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,424,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

