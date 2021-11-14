Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,348,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARTAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $29,880,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $12,450,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,956,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,241,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,708,000.

ARTAU stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

