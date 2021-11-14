MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $5.58 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 74.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00008470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $60.27 million and $165,958.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00354079 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,791,859 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

