Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $97.84 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00007986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,213.39 or 1.00312894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.01 or 0.07047765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 293,455,013 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

