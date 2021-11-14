Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Achieves $19.28 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $19.28 million and $14,333.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00077842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00145651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,025,812,039 coins and its circulating supply is 4,820,602,472 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

