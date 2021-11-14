MIR COIN (MIR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,302.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $61,302.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.76 or 1.00480920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.79 or 0.07030363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

