Mithril 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.57 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $51.11 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00232822 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

