MixMarvel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.47 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $75.99 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00051289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00220665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00086093 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,492,851,112 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

