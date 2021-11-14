MMOCoin (MMO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $342.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $818,801.08 and $342.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.