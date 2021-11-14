MobileCoin (MOB) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for about $13.10 or 0.00020139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $972.02 million and $952,189.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars.

