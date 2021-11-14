Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,217,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,265,165 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 252.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,983,000 after acquiring an additional 377,476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Moderna by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,147,000 after buying an additional 993,175 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Moderna by 33.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,248,000 after buying an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $231.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

