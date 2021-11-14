ModiHost Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27,212.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $214,769.38 and approximately $27,212.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00220248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00086181 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.